Grace Monroe is invited members of the community to join the first Movie on the Lawn from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

There will be food trucks, bounce houses, a costume contest and more – and of course Bold Springs Coffee. Beginning at 8 p.m. there will be a showing of The Emperor’s New Groove!

Grace Monroe is located at 315 N. Madison Avenue in Monroe. You’re invited to bring your family and friends and join in the fun!