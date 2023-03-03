Grand Opening Saturday of new art studio in the Mercantile Market on North Broad in Monroe

Contributed photo

Anyone Can Paint is a new art studio that recently opened its doors in the Mercantile Market building on North Broad Street in Monroe. Although it has been open for a few weeks, Saturday is the official Grand Opening and owner, Madeline Dukes, is inviting the community to drop in and see what it is all about.

“My studio offers paint parties, art lessons of various types, kids camps, and other special art experiences. There are currently ten artists who sell their work through the retail shop,” Dukes said, going on to list some of the activities those attending the Grand Opening Saturday, March 4. “This day will be filled with lots of activities for all age groups, coupons, and giveaways.”

The studio is currently open and accepting reservations for paint parties, but also offer walk in painting for individuals. For more information you can find them on Facebook at this link and Instagram at this link. Appointments can be booked by texting (205-538-4097) or messaging on social media.

Contributed photo