Grant Bagwell earns NCCAA All-American Honors

Grant.Bagwell

GREENVILLE, SC (10/28/2021)– Grant Bagwell, a Bob Jones University Bruins golfer, became just the second All-American in program history last week as the junior captain finished tied for 8th overall at the NCCAA National Tournament in Palm Coast, Florida. The Bruins finished 5th overall as a team among the nine teams competing in the three-day tournament.

“I give all the glory in this tournament to God,” Bagwell said after finishing tied for 8th overall among the over fifty golfers competing. “He has blessed me immensely. I also am honored to have played with this team as I couldn’t have achieved this All-American honor without them. It’s been great to see a lot of very long hours and hard work for this team and even though we didn’t win, I’m so proud of these guys and their performance in tough conditions.”

The Bruins came into the match on the heels of capturing their second NCCAA South Region Championship in program history on September 28. The region title gave the Bruins a chance at a national title as the team would be paired against eight other teams from around the nation.

“The experienced we gained at the national tournament is invaluable for our young team,” Bruins Head Golf Coach Denny Scott said. “Four of our five players were competing in their first nationals experience and that showed in some of the later rounds. The disappointment will serve as a motivator for our team for the future as I believe it will make us more eager to return to nationals next fall and reach the goals we fell short of this year.”

Grant Bagwell, a resident of Monroe, had a team-best 232 for the tournament, placing him tied for 8th overall just nine shots off the tournament winner. Bagwell earned All-American honors which are awarded to the top-ten finishers at the national tournament. Ethan Craddock finished tied for 13th overall in the field.

Next up, the Bruins will wrap up the fall season on November 1 as they compete in the Eagle Invitational in Cohutta, Georgia.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.

BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business.

BJU has over 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.