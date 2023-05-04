Grant Bagwell, of Monroe, honored at 2022-23 The Brodys

Contributed photo

GREENVILLE, SC (05/03/2023)– The Bob Jones University Bruins Athletic Department hosted student-athletes, family and friends for the annual awards ceremony Saturday, April 29, as they celebrated the accomplishments from the 2022-23 academic year. Twelve awards were handed out at The Brodys highlighting individual as well as team accomplishments.

Grant Bagwell, a resident of Monroe, was recognized for the Heart of the Bruin Award.

Grant Bagwell has had an impactful four-year career with the Bruins golf team. At nationals this season, Grant was named the recipient of the Dan and Kelly Wood Award which is given to a golf student-athlete who exemplify the NCCAA game plan for life traits of love, integrity, faith and excellence. He is a student-leader on campus both in the residence halls and student life. In addition, he has also been a delegate to the collegiate South Carolina Student Legislature at the State House for two years as well as serving as a leader at Bruins golf camps.

In addition to celebrating the accomplishments from the 2022-23 school year, the Bruins also inducted their inaugural class to the Hall of Fame. The 2012 women’s soccer team, 2012 men’s soccer team, 2012-13 women’s basketball team, 2012-13 men’s basketball team, and Dr. Stephen Jones were enshrined into the Bruins Hall of Fame.

BJU is a provisional member of NCAA DIII and an NCCAA member. The Bruins feature 15 varsity programs and over 200 student-athletes. Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading. BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business. BJU has over 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.