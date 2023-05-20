Grant Bagwell, of Monroe, honored at 2023 Awards Ceremony

Contributed.photo

GREENVILLE, SC (05/17/2023)– Several students were recognized at the annual Awards Ceremony during Commencement Week at Bob Jones University.

Grant Bagwell, a resident of Monroe, received the American Legion Award.

These awards are given in recognition of those high qualities of honor, courage, scholarship, leadership and service which are necessary to the preservation and protection of the fundamentals of our government and the advancement of society.

