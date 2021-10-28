Grant Bagwell, of Monroe, named to NCCAA Scholar-Athlete Team for Men’s Golf

Grant.Bagwell

GREENVILLE, SC (10/28/2021)– The National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) named Bob Jones University Bruins men’s golfer Grant Bagwell to the Scholar-Athlete team for the 2021 season. This recognition is given to student-athletes who maintain at least a 3.40 cumulative GPA and are a junior, senior or graduate student.

“Grant’s pursuit of excellence both in the classroom and on the golf course has been outstanding,” Bruins Head Golf Coach Denny Scott said. “He has set an example for his teammates in both of these areas. His influence as a leader this season has also had a solid impact on his teammates and has been a blessing to me personally.”

Bagwell is a junior Business Administration major from Monroe. This season, he has served as one of the captains of the team. He has been instrumental in the team’s success this season including helping lead the Bruins to their second NCCAA South Region championship in program history. Bagwell has had many memorable moments and consistently scores in the top three for the team in tournaments.

“The NCCAA scholar-athlete award is a high bar to reach and maintain,” Coach Scott said. “Academics are a high priority for us and performance as a collegiate athlete is always secondary to their academic performance in the pursuit of their degrees.”

BJU is a provisional member of NCAA DIII and an NCCAA member. The BJU Bruins feature 12 varsity programs and over 200 student-athletes.

