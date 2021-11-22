Grant Bagwell participates in South Carolina Student Legislature

Contributed photo

GREENVILLE, SC (11/22/2021)– The Bob Jones University delegation to the South Carolina Student Legislature (SCSL) performed well and had nine of 10 bills that they presented pass during the fall session Wednesday, Nov. 3, through Friday, Nov. 5. Preparation for SCSL helps students from South Carolina universities and colleges learn the intricacies of representative government and provides an opportunity for them to hone their skills by debating their peers on a host of issues.

Grant Bagwell, a resident of Monroe, was a member of the BJU delegation.

The delegation was chaired by senior Carson McQuaid of Greenville and was comprised of junior Grant Bagwell of Monroe, Georgia; junior Leyanah Herriott of Woodbridge, Virginia; junior Jillian Lucena of Fredricksburg, Virginia; junior Shiphrah Matapathi of Deenabandhu Colony, India; senior Ryan Parimi of Taylor; senior Reagan Musselman of Duncan; sophomore Johnny Pierre of Fort Washington, Maryland; junior Julie Viera of Manassas, Virginia; and junior Hart Zakaria of Burke, Virginia.

During the session, Reagan Musselman and Ryan Parimi completed their respective terms as Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General. Additionally, several members of the BJU delegation were honored by their peers with individual awards or distinctions. Parimi was honored with the Carlisle Award-the highest award given by SCSL-and was also noted for the “Best Oral Argument” award for his presentation before the SCSL Supreme Court. Hart Zakaria was elected to serve as House Speaker Pro Tempore for the upcoming year.

“SCSL helps our students think through legislative solutions to real-world problems,” said Randy Page, sponsor of the BJU delegation. “Students gain invaluable insights from the SCSL experience-researching issues, drafting bills, defending proposals, persuading peers-which will serve them well in their studies and future careers.”

This year, several South Carolina colleges and universities participated in the fall session including BJU, Coastal Carolina, Charleston Southern University, The Citadel, Clemson University, Erskine College, Presbyterian College, and the University of South Carolina.

