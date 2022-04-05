Gratis Church invites the community to its joint Groundbreaking Celebration and Easter Egg Hunt this weekend

You’re urged to get ready to have some fun

The Gratis Church is inviting the community to join in excitement of its Groundbreaking Celebration for its Church and enjoy and Easter Egg Hunt and dinner at the same time.

The church is hosting a community wide Egg Hunt on Sunday April 10th at 5 p.m. at the new church property, 3200 Perry Smith Rd Monroe, GA 30656.

“We are also celebrating a historical event for our Ground Breaking Ceremony with our new church building project on the property starting this spring with hopes for the new campus to be ready by Spring 2023,” said Jessica Peavy.

The evening schedule is as follows:

5 p.m. Egg Hunt

5:30 p.m.:Dinner

6pm: Ground Breaking Celebration

Hamburgers and hotdogs and drinks will be provided. You’re asked to bring a side to share. Chairs will be available and it is recommended that you bring your comfy chairs too.