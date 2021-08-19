Grayson High School and former MAHS teacher passes away from COVID-19

There is a visitation at Wages and Sons Funeral Home in Lawrenceville this afternoon for Grayson High School science and former Monroe Area High School teacher Janet Bruce, 50, of Lawrenceville. According to the AJC, Bruce died on Aug. 12, 2021 of COVID-19. Her husband is currently hospitalized with the virus. She reportedly contracted the virus two days after returning to school and several days before students returned.

According to her obituary, she taught at Winder Barrow High School after graduating from the University of Georgia before moving to Monroe Area High School. She then moved to Grayson High School where she taught for the last 17 years.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will take place at 2 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2021 at the Lawrenceville Presbyterian Church.