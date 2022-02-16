Grayson Jewelers to open a second location in Monroe Pavilion

Grayson Jewelers will be opening a second location in the new Monroe Pavilion center in Monroe, Ga.

“We have broken ground and hope to be open in the spring,” said Joe Kalish, owner of Grayson Jewelers. “It will be called Grayson Jewelers – Monroe, and it will be really beautiful inside the store.”

Kalish said the store in Grayson, which has been a staple there for 13 years, will remain. The new store, however, will be larger and will have state-of-the-art decor.

“Things change over the years and this one will be really beautiful inside. We will have custom designs, we will have a master jeweler on site so we will be doing design work, manufacturing and repair work on site. We will also have our Pandora boutique which will be showcased in a large wall unit just for Pandora.

Kalish said the store is on the Charlotte Rowell Parkway side of the center in what he believes is a prime location in Monroe Pavilion. He said Monroe seemed like the right place for a second location of Grayson Jewelers.

We have been looking for years for a second location and with the explosive growth in Walton County at the moment it seemed like the perfect place,” Kalish said. “We still have the Grayson location that will continue to serve that area, which has also seen explosive growth. In Monroe we will be able to serve customers from Athens, the Lake Oconee area as well as Monroe, Loganville, Walnut Grove and the rest of Walton County.”