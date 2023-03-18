Graystone Church hosts free egg hunt and fun event in Childers Park Saturday, March 25

Graystone Church is hosting a free egg hunt in Childers Park in Monroe from 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The community is invited to join us for a fun day for the whole family! There will be a free egg hunt for babies thru 5th grade, inflatables, face painting, games, a petting zoo, prizes, and snacks for purchase.

“Grab your Easter baskets and let’s have fun,” Graystone Church announced.

Go to graystonechurch.com/egg hunt for more information.

There will be two available egg hunts throughout the event. All children – babies thru 5th grade – can participate in either. 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

It will be located near the Nowell Recreation Center and Monroe Library.