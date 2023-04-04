Great American Cleanup – Dump Day in Loganville scheduled for Saturday, April 22

From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, people can take unwanted items from their home to City of Loganville public utilities located at 4891, Highway 81 in Loganville. Items include things like old furniture, appliances or building materials. Tires, paint or any types of chemicals or hazardous materials will not be accepted.

This is only open to City of Loganville residents and ID will be required to show proof of residence. Those dropping items off are encouraged to enter the facility at H.O. Byrd Road.