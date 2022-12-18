Great Harvest Bread Company in Loganville is hiring

Great Harvest Bread Co. in Loganville is hiring. It is looking in particular for someone to join the team who is able to work the front of the house – the 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. shift.

“Great Harvest Bread Co. is a crew of fun-loving bakers, sandwich makers and more importantly ‘people-people’. We work hard and we love what we do. We are always on the lookout for hard-working, smart, fun people to add to our team. Might that be YOU? Click the button below to get the conversation started.” Great Harvest Bread Company

Click on the link below to fill out the application form and submit it online or print it and drop it off at the front counter of the bakery.