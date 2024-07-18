Green named facility director of YMCA currently under construction in WALTON COUNTY

Walton YMCA is slated to open in 2025

Meredith Green wants to give Walton County the pool it deserves.

Green, the newly hired facility director of the under-construction YMCA in Walton County, has a lot of experience in the pool herself. She swam at the University of Florida, where she was an All-American athlete in the water, and has spent 13 years at the Winder YMCA as the facility’s aquatics director.

Meridith Green – contributed photo

Now, with the local Y closer to completion than ever before, she knows the pool is one of the things people are anticipating the most about the upcoming facility.

“I know there aren’t a lot of opportunities for swimming in the local community,” Green said. “My passion is aquatics and we’re really going to have a focus there. We’ll have two pools, one heated inside and one a competition size pool outside. We’re already in talks with the local school systems about swimming and holding events here.”

But while Green’s focus has been primarily on the water in the past, she’s taking in the entire Y this time and she said it will have a lot more to offer out of the pool, too.

“This will be a place where seniors can gather and meet, a place where youth can hang out after school,” Green said. “We’ll be offering fitness classes and exercise equipment. I think it will be a real benefit to the community.”

The hot summer heat has not stopped ongoing construction on the new Walton YMCA facility on Double Springs Church Road. Scheduled to open in 2025, the Walton YMCA will sit on 38 acres of land directly across the street from Monroe Area High School. The new YMCA will be approximately 36,000 square feet and boast an 8-lane indoor pool, along with a separate warm water therapy pool. In addition, the new YMCA will have a wellness center, aerobics room, afterschool/summer camp rooms and a nursery. The facility will also have a meeting room and chapel. Photo credit: Deborah Stewart photos | Special to the Walton Tribune

There’s still a long way to go before the Y’s projected spring 2025 opening, but Green said the project is coming along and is making significant progress in recent days despite the recent rain.

“They’ve poured the concrete foundation and put up the steel beams,” Green said. “The roof is on the building now. And they’ve just started to dig the pools.”

While she’s a facility director with only half a facility at the moment, Green said she’s already diving into the job, directing ongoing fundraising efforts to meet the costs of continuing construction and make sure the new YMCA is ready to meet the community’s needs when the doors open next spring.

“This place will make a real impact,” Green said. “I’m really excited to get started and be here to help serve the community.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

