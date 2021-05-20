Griffin Hammett Earns Dean’s List Honors at University of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (05/19/2021)– Griffin Hammett of Loganville, a student at the University of Evansville (UE), earned Dean’s List Honors for the Spring 2021 semester. Hammett is studying Athletic Training at UE.

To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean’s List each semester, a student must carry a full academic load of 12 hours or more and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

