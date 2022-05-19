Griffin Hammett named to University of Evansville Dean’s List for Spring 2022

EVANSVILLE, IN (05/19/2022)– Griffin Hammett of Loganville has been named to the University of Evansville Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the Spring 2022 semester. Hammett is studying Athletic Training at the University of Evansville (UE), a private university located in Evansville, Indiana.

More than 500 students at UE were named to the Dean’s List. To merit this honor, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

