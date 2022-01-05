Griffin Hammett, of Loganville, receives Dean’s List Honors for Fall 2021 semester

EVANSVILLE, IN (01/04/2022)– Griffin Hammett of Loganville was recently named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester at the university of Evansville (UE). Hammett is studying Athletic Training at UE.

A total of over 630 students were named to the UE Dean’s List. To merit this honor, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

