Groovin on the Green in Loganville Friday to feature Roadhouse Atlanta

Roadhouse Atlanta was featured at last year’s Autumn Fest and on Friday, Aug. 20, they will again bring their “high energy classic rock ‘n’ roll show” to Loganville for the August performance of the Groovin on the Green summer concert series.

“The group doesn’t just play songs – they perform the songs and put on a show,” was noted on the event schedule for Loganville’s summer concert series.

Food vendors will be on site and those interested in attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Beer and wine are permitted at the event.

Attendees are also encouraged to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines at the event. The concert series is presented by our headline sponsors Stone Mountain Park, Atlanta Gladiators and other local businesses.

The Loganville Town Green is located on the corner of Pecan Street and Main Street in Loganville.