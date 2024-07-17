Groovin on the Green in Loganville Friday to feature tribute band September in the Park

September in the Park is an Earth, Wind, and Fire AND Chicago tribute band

Contributed photo from promotional material

Music season continues in Loganville Friday as the Groovin on the Green series features September in the Park: Earth, Wind, and Fire AND Chicago tribute band in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19 on the Town Green. You’re invited by the City of Loganville to grab your lawn chair and join the community on the Town Green for “some free music, dancing and fun.”

The Groovin on the Green Concert Series takes place every summer on the Loganville Town Green on the third Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Town Green is located at 255 Main Street in downtown Loganville. The events usually have food vendors on site and those interested in attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket

According to the promotional material, “from the funky bass lines to the powerful horns and sultry vocals, September In The Park offers a truly unique and unforgettable entertainment experience. One that will leave you speechless and raving for days after the performance.”

You’re invited to meet them on the Loganville Town Green, “and be sure to bring your friends!”

