Groovin on the Green returns to Loganville Friday with the Dock Rock Radio band

Dock Rock Band – Contributed photo

Music season begins in Loganville Friday as the Groovin on the Green kicks off the 12th annual music concert series at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17th on the Town Green with the band Dock Rock Radio. You’re invited by the City of Loganville to grab your lawn chair and join the community on the Town Green for “some free music, dancing and fun.”

Dock Rock Radio is said to prominently feature music that has recently been labeled “Yacht Rock.” It’s billed as the smooth sounds of the radio hits from the 1970s and 1980s.

The Groovin on the Green Concert Series takes place every summer on the Loganville Town Green on the third Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Town Green is located at 255 Main Street in downtown Loganville. The events usually have food vendors on site and those interested in attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

