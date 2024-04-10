Ground breaking of new Grove Park in Walnut Grove to take place on April 19

Plans for the new state-of-the-art park in Walnut Grove are about to materialize. The official ground breaking will take place at 11 a.m. on April 19. The community is invited to attend.

The new park will be located on property at 1085 Highway 81 in Loganville next to Walton County Fire Rescue 3 – once the location of Corn Dawgs. A donation of about 126 acres from 81 Investment Company, LLC and MFT Land Investments, LLC on Dec. 17, 2021 cleared the way for the project.

The Grove Park will feature numerous attractions including a softball complex, an amphitheater, a community center, walking trails, Pickleball courts and more.

