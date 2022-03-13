GSP investigating crash in Monroe involving a teen and a police vehicle

MONROE, GA (3/12/2022)- The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that happened at the intersection of GA 10 Business (Spring Street) and Hammond Drive Saturday involving a teen driver and a Monroe police officer.

According to Sgt. Cal Barton, Assistant Commander of GSP Post 46, the 16-year-old female driver, with a 71-year-old woman, both from Monroe, were traveling north on Hammond Drive in a Volkswagen EOC Turbo attempting a left turn onto Spring Street. A MPD Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a police officer, was headed east on Spring Street. Barton said the VW traveled from Hammond drive into the path of the police vehicle and was struck in the left side with the front of the police vehicle.

The teen and the 71-year-old were transported to Piedmont Walton by a ambulance from Walton EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. The police officer was not injured.

“This crash is still under investigation due to conflicting statements at this time. Charges are pending, if any are filed at a later date,” Barton said.