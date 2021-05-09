GSP Post 46 in Monroe lay one of their own to rest

GSP K-9 Officer Nico. Photo contributed by Georgia State Patrol

WALTON COUNTY, Ga — Georgia State Patrol Post 46 K-9 officer Nico was laid to rest Friday with the respect of his fellow Troopers. Nico, who had recently retired, had to be put down due to an undiclosed illness.

K-9 units and law enforcement members from the surrounding communities provided an escort for Nico to his final resting place and offered condolenses to his handler, Trooper 1st Class 3 Doug Allen of Post 46.

GSP K-9 officer Nico with his handler, Trooper 1st Class 3 Doug Allen. Photo contributed by Georgia State Patrol.

GSP shared a video of the touching ceremony and escort of Nico on the Facbook page.

https://fb.watch/5mGpVIc8Ao/