GSP Post 46 in Monroe lay one of their own to rest

WALTON COUNTY, Ga — Georgia State Patrol Post 46 K-9 officer Nico was laid to rest Friday with the respect of his fellow Troopers. Nico, who had recently retired, had to be put down due to an undiclosed illness.
K-9 units and law enforcement members from the surrounding communities provided an escort for Nico to his final resting place and offered condolenses to his handler, Trooper 1st Class 3 Doug Allen of Post 46.
GSP shared a video of the touching ceremony and escort of Nico on the Facbook page.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.