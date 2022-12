Post 46 will be hosting a Blood Drive / Toys for Tots event on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the Union Chapel Church in Monroe, Ga. Union Chapel Church is located at 2625 Pannell Road, Monroe, GA 30655.

This gives an opportunity to make two donations in one this Christmas – provide an (unwrapped) toy for a child in need and donate blood to save a life. What a great way to give blessings this Christmas Season.