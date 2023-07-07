GSP report 500 crashes, 260 injuries and 18 fatalities on Georgia roads over July 4th holiday weekend

ATLANTA – Traffic crashes across Georgia during the July Fourth holiday travel period resulted in 18 traffic deaths. The 102-hour holiday period began Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m., and ended Tuesday, July 4, at 11:59 p.m.



Statewide, Georgia State Patrol Troopers investigated nine fatal crashes. Local agencies reporting traffic deaths during the holiday period include the Atlanta Police Department (2), DeKalb County Police Department (2), Dougherty County Police Department (2), Glynn County Police Department, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.



In addition to fatal crashes, Troopers investigated over 500 traffic crashes that resulted in more than 260 injuries. Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) Officers made 20,989 traffic stops and issued more than 12,300 citations and over 15,000 warnings.



These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change any time after the holiday travel period.

