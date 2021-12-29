GSP seeks to recruit applicants for the 113th Trooper School

Georgia Department of Public Safety is looking for a few more good men to serve as Georgia State Troopers. Click or tap on the links below to see if you qualify.
The local Walton County area falls into Troop E under TFC3 David Osborne #880 at 2000 William Few Pkwy Grovetown, GA 30813, Phone (678)346-1358, dosborne@gsp.net, Follow @GSP_Troop_E, Responsible Counties: Greene, Jasper, Morgan, Putnam, Lincoln, Oglethorpe, Taliaferro, Wilkes, Columbia, Glascock, McDuffie, Richmond, Warren, Baldwin, Hancock, Washington, Jones, Newton, Rockdale, Walton.
The Gwinnett County Troop falls into Troop C under the following Troopers.
Troop C Recruiter
TFC Andrew Clement #716
959 United Ave
Atlanta, GA 30316 Building #5
Phone (678)346-1095
aclement@gsp.net
Follow @GSP_Troop_C
Responsible Counties: Cobb, Fulton, Clayton, DeKalb, Gwinnett Troop C Recruiter
CPL James Houston #662
55 Old Peachtree Road NE
Suwanee, GA 30024
Phone (470)990-4610
jhouston@gsp.net
Follow @GSP_Troop_C
Responsible Counties: Cobb, Fulton, Clayton, DeKalb, Gwinnett
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.