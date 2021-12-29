GSP seeks to recruit applicants for the 113th Trooper School

Georgia Department of Public Safety is looking for a few more good men to serve as Georgia State Troopers. Click or tap on the links below to see if you qualify.

The local Walton County area falls into Troop E under TFC3 David Osborne #880 at 2000 William Few Pkwy Grovetown, GA 30813, Phone (678)346-1358, dosborne@gsp.net, Follow @GSP_Troop_E, Responsible Counties: Greene, Jasper, Morgan, Putnam, Lincoln, Oglethorpe, Taliaferro, Wilkes, Columbia, Glascock, McDuffie, Richmond, Warren, Baldwin, Hancock, Washington, Jones, Newton, Rockdale, Walton.

The Gwinnett County Troop falls into Troop C under the following Troopers.

Troop C Recruiter

TFC Andrew Clement #716

959 United Ave

Atlanta, GA 30316 Building #5

Phone (678)346-1095

aclement@gsp.net

Follow @GSP_Troop_C

Responsible Counties: Cobb, Fulton, Clayton, DeKalb, Gwinnett Troop C Recruiter

CPL James Houston #662

55 Old Peachtree Road NE

Suwanee, GA 30024

Phone (470)990-4610

jhouston@gsp.net

Follow @GSP_Troop_C

Responsible Counties: Cobb, Fulton, Clayton, DeKalb, Gwinnett

Don't hesitate to contact a recruiter at https://t.co/KB8CYtBGuG if you have any questions about the application process or being a Georgia State Trooper. #gatrooper #gsp pic.twitter.com/2MdRj0Sagy — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) December 27, 2021