GSU graduate student from Loganville earns research-based fellowship

ATLANTA, GA (04/27/2021)– Georgia State University student Lori Forster has received the Brains and Behavior Fellowship. Forster, who is examining the role of sumoylation in ion channel regulation at the BARO Lab at Georgia State, has received the fellowship for her research contributing to the field of Neuroscience.

Forster, of Loganville, is a Neuroscience Ph.D. student in the College of Arts & Sciences. Forster will participate in the fellowship during Spring 2021.

The Brains and Behavior Fellowship program, run by the Neuroscience Institute at Georgia State, promotes student leadership and allows students to attend developmental lectures. Forster will also be given the opportunity to work and collaborate with graduate students from other departments involved in the program.

