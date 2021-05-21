GSU student from Loganville receives Outstanding Undergraduate Award

ATLANTA, GA (05/21/2021)– Georgia State University student Kelsi Quick has received the Outstanding Undergraduate award in political science.

Quick, of Loganville,GA(, is a bachelor’s of arts student in political science in the College of Arts & Sciences.

The College of Arts & Sciences provides a skills-based liberal arts and sciences education for Atlanta’s diverse, next-generation workforce.

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.