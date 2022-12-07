Guide/tickets are ready to be picked up for the Mistletoe in Monroe Christmas Tour of Homes

There also will be a Kids Day Out at the Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mistletoe in Monroe

Christmas Tour of Homes

Saturday, December 10 from 11 am – 5 pm to benefit Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts and the Monroe Junior Woman’s Club.

The Mistletoe in Monroe guides are in! This is your ticket to the Christmas Tour of Homes. If you have bought your tickets ahead of time, you can come in and pick up your Guide anytime between now and Dec 10.

It is almost sold out, but did have a few tickets remaining.

LEARN MORE HERE

Mistletoe in Monroe is a beloved annual tradition in Monroe, looked forward to every year by the community! It consists of tours of lovely local homes and is a vital fundraiser for Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts and the Monroe Junior Woman’s Club.

There also will be a Kids Art Day Out from 11 – 3 p.m. (Registration closes Dec. 9)

SATURDAY DEC 10 from 11 – 3

In addition to the Home Tour, MWCA art teachers are planning a fun outing for your kids, too!

​Donna will treat them to a fun snowman painting and Rebecca will have a snowman pottery project – these two activities will keep the kiddos happily occupied from 11 am – 3 pm so you can enjoy the Tour, knowing your children are having a fun day, too.



Fee: $65 – includes both projects and pizza and a drink



​To register: email Donna to register and pay — donna@monroeartguild.org



Registration will close by Dec 9 or when the workshops are full.

​(This workshop is open to all, whether you’re going on the Home Tour or not)