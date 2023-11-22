Guilty plea prior to opening statements in violent domestic assault case

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 22, 2023) Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley announced that a trial in the Family Violence aggravated battery and aggravated assault case of Jeffrey Brousseau was preempted on Nov. 13, prior to opening statements, when Brousseau entered a guilty plea to the charges.

According to the announcement, the defendant’s guilty plea was a non-negotiated plea, meaning the State and defense did not agree on the appropriate sentence.

“After hearing from both sides, the Court sentenced Brousseau to 15 years with the first 7 years in prison. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and he was banned from Walton County,” McGinley said in his announcement.

According to the records, “in January of 2022, a concerned individual called law enforcement asking for a welfare check on the female victim at an address in Monroe. Law enforcement arrived and observed severe bruising and swelling to the victim’s face. This included large and deep bruises to her forehead, cheek, and chin areas. One of her eyes was swollen shut. The victim was later transported to Walton Piedmont Hospital. Bruising and swelling was also observed on the victim’s feet, hands, back, ribs, shoulders, chest, and neck areas. Further investigation led to the discovery of previous medical records of the victim that showed past abuse and injuries caused by the Defendant.”

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jillian Hall, Investigator Greg Greene, Victim Advocate Jayme Willingham, and Legal Assistant Karen Boss. The City of Monroe Police Department handled the investigation.

