Mac Maughon stiffarms a Patriot defender as he pushes down field for more yards. Photo credit | Brett Fowler Photography

The Walton Tribune reported that the turnaround season continued for George Walton Academy in Round 1 of the playoffs as the Bulldogs upset Strong Rock in the opening round of the GIAA Class AAAA playoffs. You can read a play-by-play of the game on The Walton Tribune at this link.

GWA (6-5) moves on to Round 2 to face Stratford Academy in Macon this week.

To follow the game, go to The Walton Tribune Facebook page at this link.