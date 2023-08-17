GWA seeks a director of development, bus drivers

Georgia Walton Academy has current job postings for a director of development and bus drivers. Click on the relevant link for more information or to complete the bus driver application form.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Aug. 16, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Bus Drivers
Basic requirements include:
- Class B CDL with P and S endorsements
- Afterschool activities, Field Trips, Route Sub
- Clean Driving Record
- DOT Physical
