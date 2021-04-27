GWA students take top prizes in District 10 Congressional Art Competition

Gwinnett County student earns Third Place

L to R: Cadence Dalton, Congressman Jody Hice, & Marnie Couch

Monroe, GA – On Saturday, April 24th, Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) unveiled the winning entry for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition. During a ceremony at the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts, Cadence Dalton, a senior at George Walton Academy, won 1st Place for her watercolor painting, entitled “Brushes and Paint.” Dalton will receive two airline tickets and an invitation to attend a national reception in Washington, D.C., where her artwork will hang for one year in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol.

Hice also congratulated Marnie Couch, whose charcoal drawing, entitled “First Meeting,” placed second in the competition. Couch, a senior at George Walton Academy, will have her artwork displayed throughout the summer in Hice’s downtown Monroe office. Mill Creek High School Junior Jasmine Abrams placed third with an oil and acrylic, entitled “Mir Tribe.”

“Congratulations to Cadence, Marnie, Jasmine, and all of the talented students who put their artistry on display for our annual competition,” Hice said. “After hosting a virtual event last year, I was thrilled to hold an in-person reception with the opportunity to meet students from across the district and celebrate their creativity. We are looking forward to seeing Cadence’s artwork hanging in the U.S. Capitol, showcased alongside the masterpieces of contest winners nationwide.”

Sixty-six high school students from the 10th Congressional District participated in this year’s competition.

“Mir Tribe” by Jasmine Abrams

Click HERE to view the 2021 Congressional Art Competition virtual gallery.