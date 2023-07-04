Gwinnett arrest 23 at vacant house party in Grayson after break-in

GRAYSON, GA – July 03, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police Department announced that it had arrested 23 individuals and charged them with criminal trespassing after having a party at a home on Camp Mitchell Road.

“On June 26, shortly after 11:15 p.m., officers assigned to the Bay Creek precinct responded to a ‘Suspicious Activity’ call at a home on Camp Mitchell Road. The caller told 911 dispatch that people were at the home without permission. Upon the officers’ arrival, they noticed a party at the residence, and no one in attendance was related to or knew the homeowner,” GCPD reported in a press release. “Seven vehicles were impounded, and twenty-three misdemeanor warrants were issued for suspects ages 17-20 years old.”

According to the police report, when the officers arrived people came running out of the house shouting, “cops.” They were stopped by the police and asked who knew the owners of the property. Nobody did. Inside the house, which was not furnished, there were allegedly empty liquor bottles, garbage and what looked the spilled alcohol or throw up in several of the rooms. Police managed to trace a relative of the owner, who had passed away several years ago. The next of kin, who was responsible for the property, chose to press charges and the 23 were subsequently arrested and transported to Gwinnett County Jail.

During the investigation, it was learned that three of the girls who were arrested were responsible for organizing the party. They had posted a flyer on Instagram giving the party information. It was taken in as evidence.

GCPD report that in the Bay Creek jurisdiction, which covers the City of Grayson as well as unincorporated areas of Snellville, Loganville, Lawrenceville, Dacula, and Bethlehem, these type of parties are common. The perpetrators will find a house that is vacant or for sale, break into it and throw a party – leaving garbage and all sorts of refuse inside when the party is over.

“In Georgia, it is against the law to enter someone else’s property without the owner’s approval. Property of Another, by definition, refers to either personal property or real estate property. People found guilty of such offenses of Criminal Trespass can be punished by a fine, jail time, or both,” GCPD noted in the press release.