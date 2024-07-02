Gwinnett asks for help to clear the animal shelter

Gwinnnett County governments asks the community to “gear up for some tail-wagging fun during the dog days of summer at the annual Clear the Shelters event on Saturday, August 24 at the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center in Lawrenceville.”

This part of a national campaign to place shelter pets in loving homes, Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement will be hosting a day of free pet adoptions from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with hands-on activities, music, local vendors, and more!

All adoptable animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. You can learn more about pet adoptions at GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com

