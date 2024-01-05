Gwinnett BOC approves budget for 2024

Includes funding for access to affordable housing and mental and chronic healthcare and expands staff for the fire department

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved a $2.53 billion budget on Tuesday, January 2 for the 2024 fiscal year.

The adopted spending plan consists of a $1.97 billion operating budget and a $561 million capital improvements budget, which includes funds from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program. Prioritizing community well-being, the budget includes funding to improve access to affordable housing, introduce an initiative investing in mental and chronic healthcare, and expands Gwinnett Fire’s staff and vehicle fleet.

As Gwinnett continues to grow, the County’s services and infrastructure must keep up. The budget also includes improvements for public works, updates to the Solid Waste Management Plan, and enhancements to the Gwinnett Trails network to meet current and future needs.

Visit GwinnettCounty.com/2024Budget for more information and highlights.

