Gwinnett celebrates Water Wonders Spring Festival on Saturday, May 20

The community is invited to visit the Shoal Creek Filter Plant from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, for the Water Wonders Spring Festival!

This free event will have games, crafts, food, and giveaways for the whole family. Attendees will also have the chance to tour where our drinking water is produced and learn how Gwinnett uses award-winning technology to produce clean, reliable, safe, and tasty drinking water.

The Shoal Creek Filter Plant is located at 1755 Buford Dam Road in Buford.