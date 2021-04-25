Gwinnett Chamber announces Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit

Gwinnett County (METRO ATLANTA) GA – April 23, 2021 – The Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Summit, taking place on May 19, 2021, at Infinite Energy Forum. This summit, presented by Georgia Power, will create a space to engage in critical, thoughtful and challenging dialogue.

“The Gwinnett Chamber recognizes, now, more than ever, that diversity, equity and inclusion are fundamental growth drivers across all businesses in our community,” said Nick Masino, President & CEO, Gwinnett Chamber. “We look forward to having these honest discussions to make Gwinnett continue to be great.”

In addition to hearing from AT&T Georgia President Venessa Harrison, and Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, the program will consist of two panel discussions led by renowned leaders who are paving the way in the DE&I space, featuring:

PANEL 1:

· Sloane Drake, Vice President of Human Resources, Georgia Power

· Kevin Greiner, President and CEO, Gas South

· Sara Irvani, CEO, Okabashi Brand

· Moderator: Aisha Deberry, Founder & Member, ADJ Consultants

PANEL 2:

· Rene Alegria, President and CEO, MundoHispanico.com

· Keyra Johnson, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Strategist, Delta Airlines

· Sue Schmidlkofer, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Director, UPS

· Moderator: Doug Jenkins, Metro North Region Director, Georgia Power

The program will end with an award presentation to organizations and leaders who are championing DE&I in their workplace and communities.

If you are interested in elevating and expanding your organization’s influence and capacity to grow, please consider sponsoring this exciting event. To learn more about available sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.gwinnettchamber.org/dei.