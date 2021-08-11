Gwinnett Chamber Annual Awards Gala Honored Community Visionaries and Achievements

Past BOC Chairman Charlotte J. Nash received 2020 Citizen of the year Award for 2020

Gwinnett County (METRO ATLANTA) GA – August 9, 2021 – The Gwinnett Chamber celebrated not only its members, but the challenges they persevered through in 2020 at the 73rd Annual Dinner, presented by Northside Hospital. Normally held in February, this annual event, held on Friday, Aug. 6, also celebrated the successes so far in 2021 in front of a crowd of business and community leaders, including Governor Brian Kemp, U.S. Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux, and U.S. Congressmen Jody Hice and Hank Johnson.

“The Gwinnett Chamber is proud to honor a wonderful community of visionaries,” said Nick Masino, President & CEO, Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett. “We are looking forward to an exciting year in which Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett continue to lead and shape an exciting future – not just for our business community, but for our entire community.”

The evening featured a look back at the Chamber’s 2020 accolades and community accomplishments, and celebrated the notable achievements of the following honorees:

Charlotte J. Nash, past Chairman, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners, was the recipient of the 2020 Citizen of the Year Award, which honors individuals whose services have had the greatest impact on the overall quality of life for Gwinnett County in recent years.

Public Service Awards are given to individuals who, over the years, have gone above and beyond in their service to the community and its residents. This year’s honorees included Dr. Audrey Arona, Gwinnett County Health Department; Randy Dellinger, Jackson EMC; Commissioner Marlene M. Fosque, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners; and Nancy Ward, Gwinnett Student Leadership Team, Inc.

Community Sustainability Enterprise received the D. Scott Hudgens Humanitarian Award given in honor of Scott Hudgens, a respected developer and philanthropist who unselfishly gave of his time and talents to ensure that many others, especially those with limited means, would benefit from his treasure.

The R. Wayne Shackelford Legacy Award, honoring the memory and legacy of an individual who has made a difference in the history and progress of Gwinnett County, was awarded posthumously to Dennis Billew and J. Terry Gordon.

The James J. Maran International Award, recognizing an international company that has chosen to locate in Gwinnett, taking advantage of Gwinnett’s pro-business mindset, and become an active member of the Chamber and the local community, was awarded to OFS.

Ansley Jones was recognized as Gwinnett Chamber’s 2020 Membership Development of the Year Award for the second time.