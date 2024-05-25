Gwinnett children’s grab-and-go breakfast and lunch program returns Tuesday

Gwinnett’s Summer Meals program is back, providing free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to children 18 and younger, as well as those 19 and older with physical or mental disabilities. Nutritious meals are available from Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, August 2, and can be picked up Monday through Friday from 11:00am to 1:00pm — including County holidays — while supplies last.

Find a complete list of meal locations, bus routes, and more at GwinnettSummerMeals.com. If you’re interested in volunteering for the Summer Meals program, visit VolunteerGwinnett.net

