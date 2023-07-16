Gwinnett Citizen input solicited for 2045 Unified Plan

Gwinnett is growing, and is seeking valuable feedback to help shape the development of stronger communities.

Citizens are invited to join the Gwinnett Planning and Development’s Daily Community Café workshops as they prepare for the 2045 Unified Plan.

The next workshop will be held Thursday, July 20 at the Dacula Park Activity Building. From 5:00pm to 7:00pm, attendees will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on the areas where they live, work, visit, or relax within the county.