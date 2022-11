On Monday, November 14, the Clerk of Superior Court, Tiana P. Garner, and Gwinnett County officials will be hosting the County’s inaugural Adoption Day celebration at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Auditorium.

From 9:30am to 11:00am, families will share heartwarming adoption stories while raising awareness about adoption.

Preregister to attend the event in person, or join us virtually.