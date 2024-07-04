Gwinnett considers keeping general fund millage rate same as last year, but with no rollback

With no rollback, rate is considered a property tax increase

The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners has announced that it is considering keeping the general millage rate fund the same as last year at 6.95 mills. However, at 6.95 mills, it will be .45 mills above the rollback millage rate. While the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred. For 2024, Gwinnett’s rollback millage rate is calculated at 6.5 mills. Since the 2024 millage rate the Board of Commissioners is considering is 6.95 mills, or .45 mills above the rollback millage rate, state law requires commissioners to announce a property tax increase.

Taxpayers are invited to share their comments during a public hearing on Tuesday, July 16 at 11:00am at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville. They can also submit comments online regarding the proposed millage rate.

For more information on the millage rate and property taxes, visit GwinnettCounty.com

