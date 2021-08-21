Gwinnett Corrections is hosting a Career Fair on Aug. 28

Our Department of Corrections is hiring for several Correctional Officer and Correctional Officer Senior positions! Complete the first step of the hiring process by joining us for a career fair on Saturday, August 28 from 8:00am to 2:00pm at the Comprehensive Correctional Complex located at 750 Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville.

The career fair will include a facility tour, background processing, a behavior personal assessment device test, and interview panels. Gwinnett offers competitive benefits, paid training, educational incentives, tuition reimbursement, career advancement, and a $2,000 hiring incentive.

Apply at GCGA.us/CorrectionsJobs before Thursday, August 26 to allow full participation at the career fair.