Gwinnett County 12th Annual free Public Safety Fall Festival scheduled for Nov. 19

(Lawrenceville, Ga., November 07, 2022) – Enjoy giveaways, demonstrations, and touch-a- truck experiences featuring SWAT vehicles, fire trucks, and more provided by Gwinnett Police and Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services at the 12th Annual Public Safety Fall Festival.

The 2022 Public Safety Fall Festival will be held at 12 Stone Church, 2050 Sugarloaf Circle in Duluth, on Saturday, November 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Donations will also be accepted at the event for Gwinnett Police Fill the Sleigh Toy Drive.

• For more information and updates visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/GwinnettPD

• For question email the Gwinnett Police Community Affairs Section at: PDCommunityAffairs@GwinnettCounty.com