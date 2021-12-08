Gwinnett County actives five warming stations for temporary overnight relief from frigid temperatures

Gwinnett County is activating five warming stations for residents to receive temporary, overnight relief from long-term exposure to frigid temperatures. The warming stations are available from 6:00 pm until 7:00 am on evenings when temperatures drop below 35 degrees. Residents who visit the sites will be able to warm up, eat a meal, and get some rest.

The temperature is expected to drop down below 35 Wednesday night when rain is also expected, and then again over the weekend and into Monday evening. The County will post notices for evenings that the stations will open on social media and GwinnettOneStop.com. To view the list of the five warming stations locations, click here. If you know of anybody in need of this service on a frigid night, please direct them to a location.

For more information on warming stations or to volunteer, please call 770.822.8850 or email OneStopHelp@GwinnettCounty.com. To learn about other services the County offers, visit GwinnettOneStop.com