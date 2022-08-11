Gwinnett County and United Way to distribute $4.25 million in grant funding to nonprofits

Local nonprofits that serve critical needs in the community will soon receive a boost as Gwinnett County and United Way of Greater Atlanta prepare to allocate $4.25 million in Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery funds to nonprofit service providers. These funds — provided to Gwinnett County by the U.S. Department of the Treasury through the American Rescue Plan Act — will be used to address needs identified or worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact.

United Way of Greater Atlanta is offering digital listening surveys where nonprofits, residents, and community organizations are invited to share their needs and challenges as Gwinnett County recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The feedback from these listening surveys will be used to prioritize needs and prepare for the distribution of funding. Local nonprofits can apply for funding from August 1 to 26 through the United Way’s Grant Portal