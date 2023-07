Cat adoptions are still available

The Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center has suspended dog adoptions and dog intakes through Wednesday, July 26 as a proactive measure against a canine viral infection.

Pet owners will still be able to reclaim any lost pets – including dogs – during business hours.

Cat adoptions are still available, and the center will still intake cats and injured dogs. For more information, visit GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com.