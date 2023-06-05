Gwinnett County BOC approves funding for OneStop 4 Help tracking system

Photo by Hani Ryad on Unsplash

OneStop 4 Help is a service that offers emergency assistance to help those facing hunger, health issues, hous­ing insecurity, and other challenges. Currently, residents can reach out to community navigators through email, phone calls, in-person visits, and an online form.

The Board of Commissioners recently approved funding for a new technical solution that will streamline the experience for residents and enhance communication with providers, ensuring accountability and efficient use of resources.

This $161,250 contract is funded by the American Res­cue Plan Act. For more information about OneStop 4 Help, visit GwinnettOneStop.com.