Gwinnett County BOC District 3 commissioner to host Town Hall Saturday on fighting Fentanyl

The Gwinnett County community is invited to attend a town hall meeting hosted District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins III this upcoming weekend. District 3 encompasses Dacula, Grayson, Loganville, Snellville, and parts of Lawrenceville.

The town hall meeting dubbed, Fighting Fentanyl Town Hall with District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins III, is geared toward letting the community learn about how Gwinnett County Government and public health and safety partners are tackling the concerning rise in fentanyl misuse.

The meeting will take place from 1 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 27 at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Auditorium located at 75 Langley Drive in Loganville.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

